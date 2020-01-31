Like his later namesake, Kobe Brown grew into the role of Missouri’s all-rounder national sport

Kobe Brown remembered his favorite Kobe Bryant moments on Tuesday with a big grin and a shake of the head.

If the identical first names didn’t reveal it, the Missouri men’s basketball player was indeed named after Bryant. Like millions of amateur tires around the world, Brown flattered the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and grew up to mimic his movements.

But while many players were fans of Bryant, few were named after him. No wonder Brown, when he came to Columbia this season as a newcomer, chose number 24 as a tribute to Black Mamba.

He remembered watching the last game of Bryant’s career live on April 13, 2016, a 60-point outbreak against Utah Jazz that was as legendary as the end of the game itself. Brown was impressed – it was and is his favorite moment for Kobe Bryant.

“Man … Mamba out,” Brown said, referring to Bryant’s closing words in a speech to the fans after his last game. “He had this 60-point game when he said ‘Mamba out’ that was (was my favorite).”

After the events of the past weekend, “Mamba out” now has a much more moving meaning.

41-year-old Bryant died in Calabasas, California on Sunday when a helicopter with which he flew in crashed into a slope on his way to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a basketball game in nearby Thousand Oaks. Seven other people died in the crash and left the sports world in mourning and heartache.

Brown, like millions of Bryants fans on Sunday, collapsed when he heard the news. Although Brown never met Bryant, he saw him as a role model. From one Kobe to another, the pain and agony were real.

“I roared,” Brown said of his initial reaction. “My father named me after him, so it felt different when I found out that he died. He was a great guy, man. My greetings to all the families involved in the crash. I really feel for everything.” She.”

What made Bryant one of the best basketball players of all time was his creativity on the offensive, his way of defeating the opponent’s defense, depending on the situation. Sometimes it was a pull-up 3-hand. For others, it was an aggressive dribble drive with a larger defender or a back-to-the-basket move with a smaller one.

It is not just the first name that is similar. There are nuances of Black Mamba and its ability to be an all-rounder in Brown’s game.

The newcomer, listed as a 6-foot-7 striker, has put on many different hats for the Tigers this season. No player on the Missouri squad has more facets than him, from a small striker thanks to good lateral speed for his size to a too small center with the strength to deal with opposing 7-foot players.

And as long as Brown stays in Missouri, you can’t expect his game to stop growing. Coach Cuonzo Martin said his goal with Brown was to develop him into a primary ball handler who, if successful, could turn Brown into a nightmare for the opposing body.

“He creates an advantage for us on the offensive side of the ball,” Martin said of Brown on January 20. “You are not defending him as a traditional giant. His ability to protect and play and more offensive – he can.” Shoot the ball, it can get to the edge – not many fives can protect it. He’ll continue to grow and understand how to defend big boys … he’s strong enough, it’s just a matter of driving through. “

Like most of those who started their first seasons in college basketball, Brown’s games were a bit up and down in quality. He played no role in Missouri’s comeback 72-69 against Georgia on Tuesday as he remained goalless with three fouls and three sales in 10 minutes.

But there is a lot of trust between Brown and Martin. The student ascribed to his trainer that he helped him move smoothly from high school to college. The coach has entrusted the player with a starting place in the first 16 games of the season.

With his intangible assets and abilities, Brown’s blanket is currently as high as any player in a tiger uniform. There will always be only one Kobe Bryant, but there could soon be another Kobe that will be famous.

“He showed me so much, man,” Brown said about Martin. “There is so much I didn’t know I was coming to Mizzou here. So many offensive, defensive, like little things. Coach comes in every day, believes in me in practice, puts me in the game and shows me how much trust he has. ” somehow made it easy for me to adjust to everything. “

Responsible editor is Joe Noser.