Like many who have spent significant time on the islands, former Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward has developed a tendency for rice.

Now back home in Waco, Texas, Ward sure has served him daily. As part of his football training, Ward Burrows hands him a bucket of rice. The technique, borrowed from the training of former UH teammate Jared Smart, is intended to strengthen the hands and wrists – key areas for receivers.

“It’s easy to find rice here,” Ward said. “It would be difficult in Hawaii. You eat rice and everything in Hawaii. Back here, it’s easy to find in stores.”

The rice-bucket challenge is part of Ward’s workout regimen. “I keep doing the same things every day,” Ward said. “There’s nothing more to do. I could do what I can do.”

Ward, like many pro-football lawyers, is finding ways to keep in shape during this COVID-19 pandemic. After completing his UH eligibility at the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl in December, Ward participated in the Hula Bowl in January and then trained in LJ performance in Houston ahead of UH’s pro day.

But the UH-UCLA pro day, planned for March 24 in Los Angeles, was canceled due to the pandemic. With their closure, Ward relocated his training to Waco.

At LJ Performance, Ward attended the cycle of weight-training stations, as well as workouts involving bands and focusing on speed and footwork. “We went through the exercises that we were going to do on the pro day,” Ward said.

In Waco, he says, he runs the hills to hear his family home twice a day. He also works his way around the road. He said he has a friend throw him past, as well as fire balls toward him to maintain his hand-eye coordination.

He said he uses dumbbells as part of weight training, and some exercises were taken from YouTube videos. “I can squat with dumbbells,” Ward said. “I did lunges every day. I have heavy weights, light weights.”

Then he waited.

The NFL Draft is set for later this month. Ward, who is 5-9 and 175 pounds, is a late-round free-agent consideration. In two UH seasons, he averaged 17.2 yards per catch, with 67.2% of his 116 receptions resulting in first downs. He had 42 yards over 15 yards and 24 receptions with at least 25 yards. During the training, he consistently placed sub-4.5 seconds in 40-yard dashes. If pro day was born, Ward said, “Seeing all the scouts, the adrenaline would be pumping, I felt like I was going to get 4.3, for sure.”

Rich Miano, executive director of the Newsweek Hula Bowl, said Ward was impressive during the All-Star Game workout.

“JoJo Ward has the linear speed to play in the National Football League,” Miano said. “He has strong hands. He has really immaterial good. He will not be a disappointment, at least as a training-camp guy. “

Ward said he’s heard from a “few teams. We’ll see what happens when this draft comes. I let God manage it. I don’t know if I’m going to write. It’s every college player’s dream to be shooting. I pray this happens. I feel like I will get a shot (of being invited to a camp), for sure. “