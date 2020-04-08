Lil Nas nominated for gay candidacy: ‘I was secretly planning to die’

Lil Nas X is ready to be your next character!

Нь Grammy In a new interview with The Guardian, the winner revealed that he had never planned to become a gay black man.

In fact, the rapper said he “secretly planned to die” before he became famous. He shared:

“The truth is, I planned to die in secret. But that changed when I became Lil Age X. “

Since revealing her truth to the public, the Old Town Road actress has been expressing a certain part of her by appearing on the red carpet as a model. While she was fully prepared to represent the LGBT community, Age didn’t think she had to dress her fans in any way. He said:

“I want to represent the LGBT community 100 percent. I don’t encourage them to do things they don’t want to do 100 percent. Especially in high school or high school. It’s too heavy. “

It’s never easy for you not to, but unfortunately, in some situations, it’s much easier than it is for who you are.

Nas at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet. Poor cowboy. / (c) WENN

He acknowledged that his age made it easier for him to be famous, and added:

I don’t depend on anyone. There is no one who can take me out of the house. They have no one to deal with. “

However, it was not easy for him to leave his family. Last year, the hit producer Complex said that going to his father was a neurological disorder.

In a new interview with the Guardian, the 20-year-old said he doesn’t talk to his mother. He talked about his current relationships with other members of his family.

“Our family now. This is not something we have developed. We are silent on this. “Oh, do you have a boyfriend?” Nobody wants that. I don’t want (love life) we never talk about. Because what about the children in our family? “Where are you?” Just don’t say anything.

Nas also said he opposes approving the role of co-workers with the mayor Peter Buttigieg The president explained that he would not support political policies. He said:

“I am not involved in politics at all,” he said. I don’t know his political history or motives. The only thing I know is that he was not from the Democratic Party? He knows he’s gay from the Democratic Party. So I … Oh, you’re gay, I’ll support you. “… Yes, you’re gay. But I don’t know everything you plan to do when you’re running the country.”

If you ask us, it makes you feel perfect gay!

Ch-ch check out the reality of the character’s character in the photo (Queer) that Nas made for The Guardian.

You can read his interview CLICK HERE.

