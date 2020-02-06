Lil Nas X and Nas have teamed up in a vampire-filled ‘rodeo’ remix video

Lil Nas X and Nas released the official video for their “rodeo” remix after their appearance at this year’s Grammys.

In the video, Lil Nas X takes the form of a vampire after being bitten when leaving a phone booth. As the night goes on, he becomes stronger in recognizing his new powers.

With allusions to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Marvel’s Blade, the video was also inspired by the Matrix trilogy when Lil Nas dodged bullets fired at him by men in black suits and black sunglasses – and that’s not the only Matrix – Reference.

When “Big Nas” enters the picture, he takes on a Morpheus-like role and offers the rapper “Old Town Road” a choice of pills: a red or a blue.

Watch the following video about the rodeo:

“Rodeo”, which originally featured Cardi B, originally appeared as part of Lil Nas X ‘debut EP “7” in June. This release followed the great commercial success of the rapper singer’s breakout hit “Old Town Road (Remix)”.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has resolved a situation where a rapper criticized his fashion choices and protested the gay “agenda”.

Pastor Troy, a rapper from Atlanta (real name: Micah LeVar Troy), shared a photo of the rapper from Old Town Road in his pink cowboy robe at the Grammy Awards last week and gave it a lengthy homophobic dirty word.