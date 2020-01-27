Lil Nas X fully entered the matrix during his Big Grammys appearance

The appearances at the 2020 Grammy Awards were impressive. great achievements of Lizzo. Billie Eilish, and Tyler, the creator, a chaotic appearance by Aerosmith with a 72 year old Steve Tyler at the helm and a spontaneous piece of acapella from the host Alicia Keys and Boys II men in honor of the life of Kobe Bryant, But Lil Nas X brought probably the most complex performance of the night so far.

Lil Nas X explored with every artist he had worked with in 2019, every remix of his mammoth, top chart and record track “Old Town Road” and tore up the performance that led him to become Matrix Cowboy has been.

Lil Nas X went through a revolving stage where each door went to a different collapse and performed a mix of iterations of the greatest song from 2019 in a western suit and cowboy hat that had the same energies as the holographic contact paper I covered it with had textbooks in.

Starting in a room that looked like a teenage bedroom adorned with its cover shoots, and a loving nod to Kobe with his coveted # 24 LA Lakers jersey. BTS on Seoul Town Road.

Lil Nas X traveled through the rotating performance room, which gave me huge game school rocket vibrations, and hooked his horse to the stops with a banjo Diplo. Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey, Young thug was the only collaborator who was missing in the cast, but Lil Nas X did his verse without a beat.

BIGG BIGGGG THANKS BTS, MASON RAMSEY, DIPLO, BILLY RAY CYRUS & NAS !!! ????

– no (@LilNasX) January 27, 2020

Things changed gear and potentially changed dimensions when Lil Nas walked away from the stage and returned to play “rodeo” in a long, shiny coat that competes with Neo from The Matrix before “Big Nas “(Nas himself) seemed to rap alongside his namesake.

Oh, and Lil Nas played the trumpet because … well, why the hell not.

Gosh, it just looks like a really entertaining show. Check out the below and tell me that 2020 will not all lead to a resurgence of shiny leather.

Image:

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre