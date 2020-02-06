Lil Nas X gets a supernatural makeover in the “Rodeo” video – Watch now! | lil nas x, Music, Video

Check-out Lil Nas X as a vampire in his brand new music video for “Rodeo” with Nas!

The rapper from “Old Town Road” shared the visual with fans on Thursday, February 6.

Cardi B appeared on the original version of the song.

“I did not” launch “the rodeo cardi,” Lil nas explained on Twitter. “She couldn’t make the video. We cool tho.”

Nas contributes a verse to the remix.

“I thought it would be his own moment for hip-hop,” Lil nas talked to Billboard about the remix. “Just to get all this (idea) of‘Nas do not like Lil nas“Perish. It was great of him to jump on the song. The best advice he told me was to “keep your foot on the neck”. “

There is also a Doritos product placement in the video, which makes sense after watching Lil Nas XSuper Bowl Commercial.

Watch the “Rodeo” video now! You can also download the song from Apple Music.

Lil Nas X – Rodeo (ft. Nas) (Official Video)

