Lil Nas X Initially Planned to Keep Sexuality Key

It’s been a small extra than a yr since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” rode into our hearts, creating the newcomer an overnight sensation, and afterwards, a Grammy winner and background-maker. The music put in the longest consecutive variety of months atop the Billboard Very hot 100, paying 19 weeks at No. 1.

The Atlanta native also manufactured headlines near the conclusion of June 2019 for opening up about his sexuality, which he explained in a new interview that he initially prepared to continue to keep to himself.

“The truthful truth of the matter is, I planned to die with the top secret,” he informed The Guardian. “But that changed when I turned Lil Nas X.”

The music superstar, who turns 21 tomorrow (April 9), arrived out to his lovers through Twitter all through the previous couple several hours of Pride Thirty day period 2019, writing “Some of y’all presently know, some of y’all never treatment, some of y’all not long gone fwm no extra. but just before this thirty day period finishes i want y’all to pay attention intently to c7osure,” punctuating his submit with a rainbow emoji. The song “C7osure” was featured on his Grammy-nominated EP 7, and incorporates lyrics about coming clear and getting real to your self.

“My loved ones is aware of now,” he tells The Guardian of how his relations have managed his announcement. “But it is not a little something which is at any time brought up or we communicate about. We’re silent on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you obtained a boyfriend?’” He proceeds by stating he wishes he talked to his relatives a little bit a lot more and admits he has not been in communication with his mother for years.

In his appearances considering that coming out, Lil Nas has doubled down on being genuine about his sexuality––however, not everybody is on board. Shortly soon after his announcement, he pointed out that he been given homophobic reviews on social media, but in its place of getting “angry,” he created absolutely sure to throw a handful of jokes back. Just previous 7 days as an April Fools’ joke, he wrote on Twitter that he was “never gay,” and included “where the hoes at” prior to indicating he was kidding.

“I really don’t want to just live my whole existence, specially how I got to the place I’m at, just not undertaking what I want to do,” he claimed in an interview. “I really feel like opening the doors for a lot more men and women. It’s not actually accepted in both [country music or in the rap community].”

Does this mean Lil Nas X will check out sexuality in his tunes a la Frank Ocean? He tells The Guardian the tracks on his upcoming album will check out themes of queer id, and he’s also concentrated on building an impact socially.

“I 100% want to stand for the LGBT group,” he clarifies. “I really do not want to encourage [LGBTQ fans] to do a little something they do not 100% want to do. Particularly in, like, middle university or high university. Due to the fact it is just tremendous challenging.”