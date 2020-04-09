Lil Nas X is celebrating its 21st birthday with Elmo and 1 Candle

Play video content

Lil Nas XThe 21st birthday of the bash is key, and it also doesn’t require social travel – of course, that’s because his only guest is Elmo.

The “Old Town Road” rapper put a sad melody in celebration of his milestone birthday during a California house-to-house order. What he lacks in a huge guest list, he creates with creativity… throwing a candle at what appears to be a slice of bread.

Check out the video – he got his knife and fork ready to go, plus the KAWS / Uniqlo version of Elmo in his lap and Doja Cat’s “Say So” exploding in the background.

He also posted a photo using some One A Day Men gummies and copied it, “This is my 21st can I blame !?” It’s all dried up after 21, eh?

BTW, Lil Nas’ 21st birthday is just days after he told The Guardian, “I plan to die with a secret” … referring to his coming out as gay almost a year later.

Most of his fans have been unfaithful to what he has announced, and he has been widely embraced afterwards. Just check the Billboard charts to confirm – have you heard his hit song once or twice? The longest number one hit in history?

Yes, he is good. Happy birthday, LNX !!!