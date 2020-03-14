Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion Provide to Pay Expenses for Admirers

Lil Nas X attends Tom Ford AW20 Present at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Picture by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Getty

As the spread of coronavirus carries on to terminate every little thing, quite a few men and women — particularly all those who perform in the service field — have been impacted by the unexpected lack of get the job done. Kevin Really like lately donated $100,000 to assist out these who have been impacted, and as Rolling Stone details out, artists like Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are also chipping in to support pay out the payments of admirers who are at the moment having difficulties.

“Hey men, drop ur cashapp,” Lil Nas X tweeted on Thursday. “Gonna send out some of u some money to go get some meals then continue to be within.”

hey men drop ur cashapp. gonna ship some of u some dollars to go get some food then keep inside.

— nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion also requested her supporters to reply with their usernames on the application so she could send them money, producing, “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna assistance y’all and bless them pockets real swift!!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE! Drop y’all’s dollars app names.”

Hey hotties considering the fact that y’all have been going so tough supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets true swift !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Fall y’all’s hard cash app names👇🏾 #companion https://t.co/p7gNnE6ZJC

— Sizzling Woman MEG (@theestallion) March 12, 2020

Writer Shea Serrano also arrived at out to admirers with a equivalent present on Twitter. “Fuck coronavirus,” he wrote. “Who has a invoice coming up that they’re not sure they are gonna be able to fork out? Mail me your invoice and your venmo.” Inside of an hour, he hit the app’s restrict for how a lot a person can deliver at 1 time.

fuck coronavirus

who has a invoice coming up that they’re not confident they’re gonna be equipped to pay out

deliver me your bill and your venmo

— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 13, 2020

Subscribe here for our absolutely free each day e-newsletter.