Lil Nas X reacts to his RODEO video from + Nas and remains number one on YouTube: “2020 Finna Go Nuts!”

Rap newcomer Lil Nas X feel love. The hip-hop star went online this week to celebrate the huge success of his new music video “Rodeo”.
Big facts: Nas X went to Instagram on Friday to alert followers that his visual appearance is still hot on YouTube.
WE HAVE NUMBER 1 TRENDING AT YOUTUBE !! Thanks, people !! 2020 FINNA GO NUTS !!
Important details: This week, the new, indispensable clip by X and Nas premiered online.
Wait, there’s more: Last week, Nas X went to Twitter to sign up for rapper Pastor Troy after being called up for his sexuality.
pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating the mozerella sticks
Before you go: Hours earlier, X replied to Troy, who publicly called him for his sexuality and Grammy’s presence.
Damn, I look good in this picture on god
Pastor Troy raged long and homophobic and somehow convinced himself that this is why he doesn't have a Grammy.
