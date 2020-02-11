Lil Nas X responds to ‘Rodeo’ copyright lawsuit

Lil Nas X responded after committing a copyright infringement over his 2019 rodeo title.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October by producers Don Lee and Glen Keith, who claimed that Lil Nas’ track bears some resemblance to their 2017 song ‘gwenXdonlee4-142’, which later appeared in PuertoReefa’s song ‘Broad Day’ and Sakrite Duexe was used .

In a new legal document filed on February 4, Lil Nas X denied the claims, as The Blast reports.

In his legal response, Lil Nas X says “Rodeo” was created independently and without prior knowledge of the other work.

The statement goes on to say: “Without allowing the use of copyrighted material that is allegedly owned by the plaintiffs, their behavior has been implicitly and / or expressly authorized.”

Nas’ staff at the rodeo have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Scott Alan Burroughs, an attorney for Don Lee and Glen Keith, told Pitchfork: “The defense response is standard, and it does not contain real evidence to contest or refute the copyright claims in the complaint. We look forward to our day in court. “

Their initial complaint addressed the alleged similarities between Broad Day and rodeo, which included the chord progression E, F, G, F, E, and the use of similar instruments.

The track is also said to have been “performed, published, and widely distributed, including in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Nas recently released the official video of their “rodeo” remix after their joint appearance at this year’s Grammys.