Lil Nas X says he planned on “dying with a secret” to become gay before leaving

In a new interview, Lil Nas X discussed his sexuality, showing that he had serious hesitations about going out as gay.

“The honest truth is that I planned to die a secret,” he told The Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The rapper came out last year after fans began searching for hidden meanings in his hit “Old Town Road”.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he continued, “(but) I don’t want to encourage them to do what they don’t want to do 100%.” Especially in, for example, high school or high school. Because it’s just hard “

“It’s easier for me, I’m not dependent on anyone. There is no one who is going to kick me out of the house – no one starts treating me with shit. “

He added: “Now my family knows. But this is not something that is ever brought up, or we are talking about it. We are calm. Nobody likes, ‘Oh, do you have a boyfriend?’

In January, Nas X overcame a situation where the rapper, who criticized his fashion choices and went out to meet the gay agenda.

Rapper Atanta Pastor Troy (real name Micah LeVar Troy) shared a photo of Lil Nas X in a pink cowboy party at the Grammy Awards and called it a long homophobic brand.

Us, who won a Grammy for Best Performing Duet / Band and Best Music Video, responded to the situation. He reworked a screenshot of a deleted post that was posted by Twitter user @yoyotrav and wrote: “Damn, I look good in this photo. It looks like.”