Lil Nas X says he ‘prepared to die with the secret’ of his sexuality

Lil Nas X at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020. (Mike Coppola / FilmMagic / Getty)

Lil Nas X has admitted that he planned to stay in a room for the rest of his life, until ‘Old Town Road’ made him a 19-year-old star.

The rap star was popular back in the year last year when his hit song was popular on TikTok. Months later he emerged as a gay on the last day of Pride month, breaking barriers in a nation unknown for allowing homosexuality.

But she is sure that she will keep her sexual secret for the rest of her life if she is not famous.

“The simple truth is, I consider dying a mystery,” he told The Guardian. “But that changed after I became Lil Nas X.”

Lil Nas X grew up in a small town in Atlanta, Georgia, where he witnessed the horrors and marriages he encountered and was convinced he would never leave.

He also said he often watched the protests on his phone, but did not think he would be “brave or rich enough” to wear formal clothing.

All of that changed during a storm that generated six Grammy nominations, including the historic Old Town Road and the massive 799 album.

Lil Nas X at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. (David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty)

“It was as if the world was playing on me,” he said, recalling that two years ago he lay down on his sister and prayed for guidance.

He revealed that he made the decision to leave after performing with the crowd in Glastonbury and Miley Cyrus last summer.

“Nothing holds me back,” Lil Nas said – and it’s all history.

Having regarded her sexuality as a shame for the rest of her life, the star is now determined to embrace life as a queer head.

“I am 100 percent interested in standing up for the LGBT community,” he said, adding he was concerned about the safety and health of fans who would face the idea of ​​coming out.

“I don’t want to encourage them to do things they don’t want to do. Especially, like, high school or high school. Because it is so difficult. ”

He admitted that it was easy for him, because “I’m not taking anyone for granted. No one can chase me out of the house – no one can embarrass me.”

The upcoming Lil Nas X album will explore the details of their performance, creating a way to stand out from the public “in my own best interest”.