Lil Nas X was teasing a collaboration with the Wiggles

We don’t want to worry you, but Lil Nas X just teased working with … The Wiggles. THE. MOTHERFLIPPIN ’. WIGGLES. As in childhood heroes of every Australian child.

Tell us:

Fruit Salad / Old Town Road Mash-up.

Fruit Salad / Old Town Road Mash-up.

Fruit Salad / Old Town Road Mash-up.

Of course, the internet has already started to ignite spontaneously (or at least its Australian contingent, because the Americans are definitely like “Who the fuck’s dinosaur”?) And I personally have never wished for more.

Still, the Old Town Road maestro made us question the legality of the news. Why? For starters, the photo he called the “Rodeo Remix” shows the original from Awesome Foursome – Murray, Jeff, Greg and Anthony.

Appendix A:

are you ready ?? !! pic.twitter.com/EjZqTGVzeS

– no (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020

But as every Australian who earns his weight in Vegemite knows, The Wiggles is now made up of Anthony, Lachie, Simon and the sweet angel Emma – so is he just playing with us?

We all want to believe the opposite. And when Anthony shares Lil ‘Nas post again on his official Instagram account, all of this can help fuel your hopes.

Only time can tell. Until then, you could blow me away with a feather.

Image:

Getty Images / Christoph Hetzmannseder

