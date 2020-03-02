lil-newborn-states-she-was-told-to-eat-beef-with-dababy-by-her-rap-nickname

Lil Little one has exposed that he was instructed to start combating with fellow rapper DaBaby for his rap nickname.

Talking to Joe Budden in the the latest episode of The Pull Up, he shared that once DaBaby started to explode, his camp commenced to communicate privately about generating a dispute over similarities in their rap names.

“I have always heard it from working day 1,” explained Lil Child. “A n gga will be like: & # 39 He attempted to say this & # 39 , and I will say: & # 39 No. & # 39 Each time. I manufactured guaranteed it was nothing.”

Dababy’s rap title as at first the Toddler Jesus right up until he improved to DaBaby right after some individuals had challenges with him. Lil Infant states that inspite of the similarities with her identify, which is where the comparisons finish.

“I saw him in South by Southwest before he seriously commenced rapping with a diaper on like a toddler,” Lil Child confessed. “Even however my identify was Toddler, as in a hurry just before rap. I truly observed it. I have a music with him for a attribute film in advance of it acquired very hot … He will not audio like me. He will not kick my booty. His title is just & # 39 DaBaby & # 39 “.