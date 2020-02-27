Lil Scrappy’s ex, Erica Dixon, clarifies why it really should under no circumstances be as opposed to Bambi Benson – After this photo connected to Toya Wright made an pointless drama

Erica Dixon has a concept for her admirers and enemies: it truly is time to turn the web site of Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson and get started concentrating on a new chapter.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Just lately, the star and mother of three youngsters went to social networks, and released a scorching photo in which she reveals her outstanding booty and flat stomach only a several months after supplying delivery to twins.

The photo was taken at Toya Wright’s double Dutch competition in Atlanta. Admirers wanting for a scandal made the decision to do what they usually do: assess it to Bambi. Bambi is the spouse of Erica’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Lil Scrappy.

Bambi shares a son with Lil Scrappy. Erica has a teenage lady with a rapper. The mother of three little ones frequented Instagram on Tuesday and uploaded a photo of herself at Wright’s latest double Dutch competitors in Atlanta.

A person individual created this odd comment: “She is a lot prettier than bam.”

Erica returned the applause with: “Fantastic issue! You claimed a total mouth. Absolutely everyone has moved on. Unfortunate, my people today can’t both.”

A several weeks in the past, Erica uncovered herself in the similar problem, and replied: “Exactly! There is no competitiveness when there is no comparison. You tried using to shade, nonetheless, but I will assistance you. Below is my stylist @ hopedahairologist … your genuine hair shouldn’t glimpse like 27 parts suh. “

A sponsor declared: “Why won’t be able to Erica be congratulated with out Bambi staying shattered and talking about him?” Erica does not care about her, and this put up has practically nothing to do with her! It is extremely unhappy and irritating the way some of us “assume,quot … SMFH 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ “.

This follower wrote: “You never walked away from you. Erica Dixon staff all day. Poor AF😍🔥💯 can see what you claimed went as a result of the minds of two people🙄. Ignorance in some is remarkable. ”

The very last time the trio was in the very same home, it did not function out.

Bambi’s spouse advised Erica: “None of you know her. She will generally do this. She is a essential little one mom.”

Emani’s father reported: “I did not signify standard, do you experience me? I was referring to the other term that goes with simple: normal. Respect for becoming the mom (of Emani). Now, get revenue from little one assistance but I even now inform everyone that he is not getting revenue, that was all. I am not going to jail devoid of guidance due to the fact I just take care of my son. I have been using care of my seed considering the fact that ahead of she was born. I was giving Erica $ two,000 for every thirty day period just before she was born. Prevent lying. “

