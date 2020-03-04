[lil-uzi-vert-receives-cinematic-in-eternal-atake-small-movie-trailer]

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is on the lookout like he’s ready for a run in Hollywood. The hip-hop star has come as a result of this week with his new Eternal Atake shorter movie trailer.

Large Info

Past night, Uzi Vert astonished supporters with a new visual. The film plugs his future solo album with key cinematic awesomeness.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vmQXoTB0QE?feature=oembed" title="Short film for Eternal Atake "BabyPluto" 🌟🛸" width="1200"></noscript>

On A Relevant Be aware

Soon after mounted anticipation, Uzi recently went online and hinted at the elusive album arriving in the coming months.

Wait, There’s Much more

The identical night, he vowed to launch the album when pop sensation Rihanna places out her possess extremely-expected studio energy.

Prior to You Go

Lately, New York Metropolis law enforcement officers booted his $1.7 million Bugatti but he didn’t appear to be to care.