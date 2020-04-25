Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Single “Sasuke”

Lil Uzi Vert has shared a new single titled “Sasuke” after crushing the release in a series of recent tweets. The title has a reference to Sasuke Uchiha, a character in the popular Naruto-manga series and German title character. Listen to it below:

The new track continues the prolific 2020 year of Lily Uzi Werth, who dropped two albums in March – his anticipated studio album “Eternal Atake” and the addition of “LUV vs. The World 2”.

Sasuke at 10pm 😔🔥 pic.twitter.com/IhPflKuNv1

– BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 24, 2020

“Sasuke” is produced by Yogi Mane, a frequent rapper in Philadelphia. He sees the rapper tackling a common theme, but blends in with references to Naruto’s namesake and series.

He also emerges amid the striking ambiguity of his working relationship with Playboi Carti. Earlier this month, it seemed that Uzi was rejecting Curry’s new single “@ MEH”, tweeting “Just Meh” along with a new piece. Then both rappers wrote “.MoNDaY”. within minutes of each other. New music didn’t arrive on the promised Monday, but Uzi quoted Curry as saying: “Haven’t you fallen yet?” with the eyes of emoji.

Recently, Paramore Haley Williams found herself refusing to work with Uzi because she feared the track would lift her to awkward glory.