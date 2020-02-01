Lil Wayne has trouble adjusting his new album in honor of Kobe Bryant – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178711%

% MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178712%

Instagram

The success maker of & # 39; Lollipop & # 39; reveals that he made last-minute editions on his new album & # 39; Funeral & # 39; to make room for a tribute to the NBA hero after his sudden death.

News Info –

little Wayne He hurried to the studio to pay tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new album “Funeral”.

The rapper added 24 seconds of silence to follow number eight, presenting “Bing James” Jay rock, in his tenth studio to pay homage to the sports hero, who wore the numbers 8 and 24 on the back of his shirt as a team star in Los Angeles Lakers.

Lil Wayne thanked the producers who worked tirelessly to edit the tribute a few hours before “Funeral” reached fans on Friday, January 31, 2020 during a morning interview on Fox Sports 1 “.Undisputed“television talk show.

% MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178713%

% MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178714%

The star also explained that the fact that “Funeral” has 24 numbers is purely coincidental.

Bryant died last weekend, on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41 in a devastating helicopter accident that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Seven other people also died in the Calabasas California accident.

Next article



The daughter of Cynthia Bailey presents a friend to her family after leaving the closet