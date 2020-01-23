Lil Wayne is coming back next week with a new album – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2f7ff80e927a7fd9af367661fe3a5a9911%

The new album from the rapper and hip hop mogul, & # 39; Funeral & # 39; will arrive in stores on Friday, January 31 with physical and digital copies available for purchase.

little Wayne returns! Regarding his social media accounts on Thursday, January 23, the rapper revealed that he would release a new album called “Funeral” on January 31. Along with the exciting announcement, he shared a teaser of less than 30 seconds – expected effort.

In the excerpt Weezy can be heard pounding on ominous rhythms: “Welcome to the funeral / Closed coffin as usual.” In addition to the teaser, rapper “Sucker for Pain” revealed a link to his online stores where fans can pre-order the album.

Digital and physical copies of “Funeral” are available for pre-order, along with a variety of products related to the album. Although digital copies are available on their release date, physical copies of the album are sent within 10 weeks. The vinyls and cassettes from the next attempt are also for sale.

“Funeral” will be a continuation of Weezy’s 2018 album “Tha Carter V”. Earlier he said about the album in an interview: “My album is always finished. It only takes Mack to collect a few songs and give them a name. That’s how it works here. I work every day. It just make them come in and say: & # 39; Let me get these 20 numbers, can I have them and give them a name, and we’re going from there? & # 39; “He also said he became a member Lil baby Y Be tall for songs

Recalling the time he worked with Baby, Weezy said, “He demanded that he work with me. That’s something new these days. In the days he did it, there was no such thing as sending me your song. You “I had to go to the studio. With that person. He demanded it. So I respected that. We have to do the session together. We were here not long ago in New York. Probably a month ago.”

