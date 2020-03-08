Lil Wayne is divided into a new roller for the surreal “Mama Mia”

Lil Wayne has released an impressive new music video to your funeral song “Mama Mia”.

The video presents the rapper, who plays in front of the red box and a raging fire, and throw manekennyya model parts in the furnace.

Since the release of the movie “The Funeral” in January, Wayne was featured robot in the series “Maskiravany singer” and starred in the video “Forever”, his collaboration track with Lil Baby – whose concert in Alabama was closed last night (March 7th) after a fan shot . Watch the video “Mamma Mia” below.

The three-star review of “Funeral”, the NME said: “Some may call the game immaturity of weakness, but the most successful moments of” funeral “see how Lil Wayne leaning toward becoming a big kid you need to let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the trip. but just make sure you’re prepared for a few awkward bumps on the road. “

At the end of last year (December 24), as reported, the rapper was on board the private plane that was found cocaine and a gun after a search of a federal agent.

Wayne landed the plane in Miami on Monday afternoon, where he was searched in the future government, which received the loop back, sources said Miami Herald.

Later it claimed that cocaine and firearms were found in the aircraft during the time search, which took place while the rapper was in the plane.