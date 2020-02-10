Lil Wayne responds to the country’s first album with FUNERAL: “I’m not without you”

Grammy winner rapper Lil Wayne feel love. The hip-hop superstar has lit social media to respond to his new funeral album that is toppling the sales charts.

Big facts: This week, Weezy F. Baby landed on Instagram to respond to his first LP release.

Thank you thank you thank you!!! I am not without you !! #Funeral

Important details: After a week of availability, Wayne’s album easily released over 100,000 copies.

Lil Wayne’s funeral – debuting at # 1 – tops the top 10 Billboard 200 albums with five albums spread across the region. According to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, Funeral is the fifth leader for Lil Wayne. In the week ending February 6, 139,000 album units were sold in the United States. The album was released on January 31 through Young Money / Republic Records and follows Lil Wayne’s chart topping Tha Carter V, which was released in 2018. (Bill Board)

Wait, there’s more: Wayne recently announced a new “Clap For Me” virus challenge.

The Clap For Em Challenge has officially started !! #clapforemchallenge # funeral… tag me and if so I may post your next one

Before you go: Wayne recently spoke about the importance of his last solo effort and the next 2020.

