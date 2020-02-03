Lil Wayne revealed at the premiere of Season 3 of “The Masked Singer, quot; – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML9b7181b65b700f46d6817284cfde48a711%

Roommates, once the 2020 Super Bowl was over, the premiere of the third season of the successful FOX reality show “The Masked Singer” returned and everyone was surprised to see Lil Wayne as the first celebrity to be unmasked.

After he recently released his new album “Funeral, quot;” had released, Way Wayne decided to get the best out of his latest press edition by “The Masked Singer, quot; to participate in all the fun. In case you don’t see it,” The Masked Singer, quot; is a series of singing competitions in which the identity of celebrities is hidden on the basis of their performance.

Lil Wayne came dressed as the robot character and sang the song of Lenny Kravitz “Are You Gonna Go My Way”. The jury members (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and special guest judge Jamie Foxx) initially suspected that the secret celebrity might be Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Flavor Flav or Floyd Mayweather. However, it was none other than Weezy himself.

After his identity was revealed, Lil Wayne stated that he chose the Robot costume because he thought his children would like that character more. The jury members, along with host Nick Cannon and the audience, were completely stunned by the unveiling of Lil Wayne.

The winner of the first season of “The Masked Singer, quot” was T-Pain, followed by Wayne Brady who was crowned as the winner of the second season. The series will be broadcast on FOX on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Roommates, what do you think about this?

