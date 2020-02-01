Lil Wayne talks about competition over songs with Eminem

In the late 1990s, Eminem and Lil Wayne stormed rap at around the same time. The careers of both MCs go back to the decade. In the same year, Marshall Mathers released The Slim Shady LP, The Hot Boys’ Weezy, the breakout solo Tha Block Is Hot. Each artist had experienced producers at the top in the form of Dr. Dre and Mannie Fresh respected. From there, every artist flew into the superstar over the next decade.

Although a collaboration between Eminem and Wayne in the 90s seemed unusual to some rap fans, the two men worked together several times. “Forever” from 2009 combined Em, Weezy, Kanye West and Wayne’s protege Drake into a blockbuster single. Later that year, Marshall appeared in Wayne’s rock song “Drop The World”. A year later, Tunechi returned the favor with a feature verse about “No Love”.

Royce 5’9 & Kxng Crooked discuss who was better breakaway: JAY-Z or Eminem (video)

Wayne, who appeared on Drink Champs (episode # 195) for the release of his album Funeral on January 31, describes the level of competition he feels with Eminem. “I’ve worked with Em a couple of times, that’s my husband,” says Lil Wayne. Co-moderator N.O.R.E. appeals to Eminem’s propensity to outsmart his associates – an allegation that Nas once popularized with JAY-Z during the feud.

“You’re probably the only person who shot Em that said (fans) that Em didn’t die,” said N.O.R.E. says at 35:30. “How do you feel about it?”

Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne have fire in their bellies when they kill this track

Wayne replies, “I can humbly say that I expected (to stand up for myself). Getting into this joint is like a championship game. And (then) you win it and they ask you, “How do you feel?” I came with my game plan and expected my game plan to work. When you send a song to Em … yes, I tried to attack it like, “No, you won’t do this to me.” So I will publish everything. Either we’re going to be right here and we’re going to make a beautiful, great song, but you won’t do this to me. “Nobody ever said anything (someone did something); I just made sure he didn’t kill me because this boy is a monster.”

N.O.R.E. asks if Wayne is competitive and the guest says “yes” with wide eyes. He adds that this also includes his student Drake. “All day. I make sure that he knows when he sends (the beat).” Make sure your mother doesn’t listen. ”

Lil Wayne’s manager reveals that cash has blocked Carter V & A Big Check’s release (video)

Wayne also attributes his competitive spirit to his mentor and adoptive father Birdman. Before specifically talking about Em, Weezy said that the co-founder of Cash Money Records always puts the best verses in the foreground of Hot Boys songs. “Being in hot boys was perfect, but I looked like school. This is a test: “I will pass the test when I am in this studio. My verse will be the most difficult.” And baby was always about who he wanted first. That always let us know that he was your verse liked most. Now go back and listen to how I start with all these songs. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR9fCy_y7T4 (/ embed)

N.O.R.E. also reads a text from Tidal’s JAY-Z. “When (Lil Wayne) (a mixtape version of) knocked on ‘Show Me What You Got,’ I had to go for a long walk and look at myself in the mirror, and I said, ‘Are you sure you still have this?’ “After hearing Jay’s words, he remembers Shawn Carter’s rare praise for Da Drought 3’s” Dough Is What I Got “. (JAY-Z) Let me know you’re coming for me boy! It’s just a privilege. I can’t understand the (song) and play with it, man. “Wayne compares the thrill to his favorite NFL team: Green Bay. “You don’t understand, I’m going to get out of here how the Packers won!” Wayne adds, feeling that Eminem made him Jay’s feelings. He also says that his “Hello Brooklyn” verse (which includes a reference to Capone-N-Noreaga) for JAY-Z was something Hov had heard on a Wayne mixtape and asked him to re-do it for American gangsters to use. Elsewhere in the discussion, Weezy also points out that his mixtape catalog didn’t bring him any money.

Lil Wayne has settled his lawsuit against Cash Money & More

The interview shows that Lil Wayne recognizes Missy Elliott as one of his favorite rappers. He describes the love and loyalty that JAY-Z showed him in difficult times. The MC also describes how he hasn’t written down any of his bars since a mixtape from the early 2000s. It is believed to be the SQ7: 10,000 bars band from 2003 with Squad Up. He also describes his fondness for the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Red Sox, Louisiana State University and the Packers.

The funeral includes 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Takeoff and the experienced young money artist Lil Twist. Remarkably, the LP is 24 tracks long. After the “Bing James” supported by Jay Rock, there is a 24 second moment of silence. This week Wayne Skip Bayless confirmed that both gestures are signs of respect for Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26).

, @ RealSkipBayless: Your 13th studio album “Funeral” has just fallen. What do you want to say in your entire career? @LilTunechi: To show where I am in my career, show your hunger. To show younger artists that hunger is still there and you won’t lose it. pic.twitter.com/WO5qBv26Mi

– Undisputed (@contested) January 31, 2020

The Drink Champs interview was recorded prior to this incident.

Big K.R.I.T. & Lil Wayne’s new song plunges deep into a form of addiction

Earlier this month Eminem released the sneak attack album Music To Be Murdered By.

,