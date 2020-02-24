[lil-wayne’s-daughter-flexes-her-curve-sport-in-new-modeling-pic:-“losing-me-will-never-ever-sit-proper-w/-you”]

As noticed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Grammy-successful rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter stays on her modeling ambitions. The 21-yr-outdated vixen has blessed social media with a new shot of herself displaying off major curves.

Major Specifics: Past night time, Reginae Carter lit up her Instagram site with a should-like shot donning all-blue everything.

On A Related Notice: Reg just lately shared some jaw-dropping photographs of herself flexing lingerie ambitions.

Wait around, There’s Far more: A several times back, Reginae teased admirers about her new ‘WTF!ness’ MTV show.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2UKKAdFN88o?feature=oembed" title="What’s Your Favorite Hip-Hop Daddy-Daughter Duo?" width="1200"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UI1prO1oHKE?feature=oembed" title="5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter" width="1200"></noscript>

Ahead of You Go: Just lately, Reginae credited her gym ambitions and exercise band for making a magic formula belly-tightening formula.