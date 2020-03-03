[lil-wayne’s-tha-carter-chronicles-tracks-leak-on-the-net]

Younger Money boss Lil Wayne’s catalog is countless. With 12 studio albums and 20 mixtapes to his title, there is ample to go about for everyone. This previous weekend, Weezy F. Child enthusiasts obtained a shorter-lived shock.

Above the weekend, a mixtape titled ‘Tha Carter Chronicles’ emerged on streaming system DatPiff. Packed with approximately 20 tracks, the leaked records disappeared hours later on.

Weezy supporters beloved the leaks and weighed-in on their existence. Some went as considerably as blaming his management for not officially releasing them.

ALL of the @LilTunechi combined leak tracks that have arrived out given that 2017 are 50x better than 50 percent the tracks put on FWA, NC2, C5 AND Funeral!!! Garbage get the job done from @mackmaine or whoever be environment up the tracklists. Ruining the GOATs songs quality in the final stretch of his job — Ryan Roque (@doperoque) March two, 2020

I definitely do not get how 18 Lil Wayne tunes just leaked . This occurs every other thirty day period. Wayne got some terrible folks around him that allow 100s of music get produced to idiots that will make a go fund me web page untill they get the quantity they want then leak it. — Vinny (@Lazy3ye3) March one, 2020

Lil Wayne just experienced a whole mixtape leak and you previously know it’s 🔥 — Cliff Phillips (@TheRealCliff3) March one, 2020

