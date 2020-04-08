Lil Yachty says he is releasing his next album “very soon”

Lil Yachty has promised fans that his album “Lil Boat 3” is coming out “very soon”.

In an interview with Instagram Live with radio host from Miami Soup Cindy, Yachty spoke about the inspiration for her recent single “Oprah Bank Account” and about her experience during quarantine.

Although he did not disclose a specific release date, the Georgia rapper also told the presenter that fans would not have to wait long for his new record.

“I’m going to drop this album,” Yachts said in an interview. Asked who could perform in “Lil Boat 3”, he told the presenter that he “could not say” yet.

“I wish I could, but I’m really happy to drop it and just … Soon. Very soon.” Watch the clip below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29W2fM2jeEA (/ embed)

His record will be the first since 2018 when he released the album “Lil Boat 2” and “Nuthin” 2 Prove.

Last month (March 10), Yachty dropped his joint single, Oprah Bank Account, featuring both Drake and Deby.

The track was released to mark the fourth anniversary of Yachty’s “Lil Boat” mixtape, which came out on March 9, 2016.

In a three-star review of 2018’s Nuthin ‘2 Prove, NME said: “If, as the name suggests, Lil Yachty thinks he has nothing to prove, then he has to play his best and focus on what he does best – and at least we know we won’t have to wait very long to find out what he’s doing next. “