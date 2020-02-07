Lili Reinhart Becomes Candid About Confidence After Weight Gain Due To Depression | Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart proves that she is the ultimate model.

The 23 year old Riverdale the star was frank at the idea of ​​kissing her body after a fan criticized the cast of the series for being “perfectly chiseled”.

“In fact, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even when I have to do bra / underwear scenes, I sometimes feel intimidated by the physical appearance of my comrades. ” Lili wrote on his Twitter.

She continued, “I feel very insecure because of the expectation that people have for women on television, what they should look like. But I ended up accepting my body and I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs / buttocks and my belly protrudes rather than curves. “

“It’s always something that I struggle with daily. And it doesn’t help when I’m compared to other women. I have gained weight due to depression in the past two months and feel very insecure. But I made a recent scene of bra and underwear and I felt that it was my obligation to be strong and to trust myself, looking like me. And I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfortable that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape, ” Lili added.

“This industry struggles with a precise representation of the female and male bodies. I therefore congratulate the women who have helped our industry to take a step in the right and authentic direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite model) ” Lili concluded.

We are so proud of Lili to have confidence in her and to encourage representation on television!

Discover it all Lili Reinhart had to say inside …

look like. But I ended up accepting my body and I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have larger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs / buttocks and my belly protrudes rather than curves.

– Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 6, 2020

Obligation to be strong and to have confidence in me, by looking like me. And I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfortable that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.

– Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 6, 2020

This industry struggles with a precise representation of female and male bodies. I therefore congratulate the women who have helped our industry to take a step in the right and authentic direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite model)

– Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 6, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB