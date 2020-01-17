Lili Reinhart celebrates her role as the new face of Covergirl! | Lili Reinhart, Peyton List, Sadie Stanley, Sydney Sweeney

Lili Reinhart has just been announced as the new face of Covergirl and she celebrated her role while helping the brand launch its new Clean Fresh collection!

The 23-year-old actress looked pretty rosy as she attended the event Thursday afternoon (January 16) in Los Angeles.

More celebrities were present, including Euphoria Sydney sweeney, Kim Possible Sadie stanleyand Jessie Peyton’s List.

“When the opportunity arose, I was of course delighted” Lili told THR to become a new Covergirl.

“More people have congratulated me on Covergirl than anything else,” she added. “They were like,” Oh my God, are you a Covergirl? It’s incredible. “It was always a strange experience when people praised me because it was humiliating, like” Wow this is a big problem. “I love Covergirl having their first male spokesperson, James Charles. It was like Covergirl was such an inclusive brand in that regard and it was incredibly important.

For information: Lili wears a Valentino dress. Peyton carries the provocative agent.

