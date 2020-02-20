[lili-reinhart-experienced-a-desire-she-hugged-&-cried-on-luke-perry’s-shoulder]

Lili Reinhart bought a check out from her late co-star Luke Perry.

The 23-year-aged Riverdale actress shared on Twitter that she dreamt she experienced an interaction with the actor.

“I had a dream previous night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so difficult and cried into his shoulder, telling him how substantially we all miss him,” Lili wrote.

“Looking back again on it this early morning, I assume his spirit was visiting me in my slumber, permitting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other aspect ✨,” she added.

It has been just about a yr considering the fact that Luke shockingly passed absent, and we absolutely consider this is a signal he’s hunting around her and many others.