[lili-reinhart-has-a-new-guy-in-her-lifestyle-&-his-title-is-milo!]

Lili Reinhart is showing off her new gentleman – or puppy, alternatively!

The 23-yr-old Riverdale star gave supporters a search at her new four legged household member on Instagram.

“This is my new little one. He has promptly grow to be a great love of mine. Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶,” she captioned a picture. He’s so adorable!!

Lili is the hottest of her Riverdale cast to adopt a canine.

Again in November, equally Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch the two adopted sweet new pups. Camila showed off her adorable Maltipoo Truffle, while Madelaine shared her new baby Olive.

We hope to see some pup enjoy dates!!

Previously in the week, Lili shared that she received a check out from her late co-star Luke Perry in a aspiration. See what she mentioned.