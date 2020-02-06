Lili Reinhart recalls that he was intimidated by co-stars from Riverdale – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa1d3682fe758afaf649374dbd7a778611%

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Thursday, Lili Reinhart He took the time to answer a fan who raised a very complex question about the body image and how the Riverdale cast feels about portraying those chiseled physicists while playing teenagers. Lili could have ignored the question, but instead she chose to open up in a very honest way to the fan of her experience during her teenage drama time.

“Actually, not everyone in this program is perfectly chiseled,” he said. started his twitter thread. “And I even feel intimidated by the physique of my castmates, sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes. I feel very insecure because of the expectations that people have for women on television about how they should look. But I have reached an agreement with my body and I am not the type of person you would see on a catwalk during a fashion week. I have larger breasts, I have cellulite on the thighs and buttocks and my belly stands out instead of curves. “

Lili also shared her current struggle with depression and how it led her to arrive, which she chooses to hug and use to hopefully reinforce other women and girls who are fans of the program.

“This is something that I struggle with every day. And it doesn’t help compared to other women. I have become more overweight in the last two months due to depression and I have felt very insecure about it. But I have a recent bra scene done and underwear and I felt it was my duty to be strong and show confidence in myself, like myself, “he wrote.” And I want other young women to watch my body on TV and feel comfortable because I don’t have size 0. And I don’t have the perfect shape of an hourglass. ”

Instead of ending with an ingenious applause or conclusion, he chose to name unfair rules in the industry and to target his followers at people who are making great progress with regard to body positivity.

“This industry is struggling with the precise representation of female and male bodies,” he concluded. “So I congratulate the women who helped our industry to take a step in the right ~ and authentic ~ direction.Charli Howard be my favorite role model. ”

