Lili Reinhart Tells Fans Not To Panic After Dropping Cole Sprouse | Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

Mon 03 February 2020 at 12:55 p.m.

Lili Reinhart don’t want fans to panic after it seemed like she didn’t follow her boyfriend Cole sprouse on Instagram.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that Lili and Cole were no longer following each other on the social media platform.

It turns out that it was just a mistake made by the application!

After the couple followed each other again, Lili took her Instagram story to clarify the situation.

“There was a little problem on Instagram everyone, don’t panic,” Lili wrote.

We are so happy that everything is fine between Lili and Cole!

