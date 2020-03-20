Lily Collins & Simon Pegg Star in New Thriller Film

Inheritance trailer: Lily Collins & Simon Pegg star in new thriller movie

The formal trailer for director Vaughn Stein’s forthcoming thriller drama Inheritance has been produced, that includes Lily Collins’ Lauren as she discovers her father’s dark insider secrets involving Simon Pegg’s mysterious character. The movie was supposed to have its environment premiere at the now postponed 2020 Tribeca Movie Festival. Examine out the Inheritance trailer in the player below!

Inheritance examines a wealthy spouse and children whose patriarch dies, which causes a ton of household drama. The moment his wife and daughter acquire a shocking inheritance in his past will and testomony, it could finish up destroying their life.

The film stars Golden World-nominated actress Lily Collins (Procedures Never Use) as Lauren, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Useless, Very hot Fuzz) as Morgan, Chace Crawford (Gossip Female, The Boys) as William, Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Marvel Girl) as Catherine, Marque Richardson (Pricey White Individuals) as Scott, Michael Seaside (Aquaman) as Harold Thewlis and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld).

Inheritance is directed by Vaughn Stein from a script published by Matthew Kennedy. Richard B. Lewis (The Place Involving Us) will be manufacturing through his Southpaw Entertainment banner, joining David Wulf (The Night time Clerk) of WulfPak Productions and Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju (The Night Clerk) of Convergent Media.

The movie is set to be launched on May possibly 22.