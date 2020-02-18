[limbaugh-says-trump-instructed-him-to-‘never-apologize’-for-homophobic-smears-on-buttigieg]

Tough-appropriate radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump, who experienced honored him with the Medal of Independence before this thirty day period, individually explained to him to stand by the homophobic assaults he’d made in opposition to 2020 applicant Pete Buttigieg.

Limbaugh, who is currently undergoing procedure for advanced lung cancer, stated for the duration of his radio method that Trump termed him right after a professional medical course of action.

“Rush, I just gotta convey to you anything: Under no circumstances apologize. Really don’t at any time apologize,” Trump explained, according to the radio host.

Limbaugh reported he did not know what Trump was chatting about right up until his spouse explained to him about the backlash about him frequently mocking Buttigieg as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his spouse on the debate stage” very last week. Buttigieg had fired back a few times later, expressing he was “not heading to choose lectures on family values from the likes of Hurry Limbaugh,” who has been married 4 instances.

On Monday, Limbaugh insisted his feedback weren’t homophobic.

“I merely was engaging in political examination that is politically incorrect as significantly as the still left is anxious,” he stated.

The White Home did not respond to TPM’s ask for for affirmation of the phone on the document.