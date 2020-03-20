Lime bikes and scooters will not return to Spokane, in an effort to slow COVID-19 spread

March 20, 2020 11:04 AM

Nikki Torres

Posted: March 20, 2020 11:04 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lime scooters and bikes will not be coming again to Spokane, for now.

In accordance to Jonathan Hopkins, a spokesperson for Lime, the WheelShare application was scheduled to return to the Inland Northwest on Friday. Because of to snow, that arrival was pushed to earlier this week.

Nevertheless, in light-weight of COVID-19 fears, the organization made the decision not to convey back again the bikes and scooters to stop distribute of the virus. They have been doing the job with the Town of Spokane in making the conclusion.

The enterprise said they want to maintain their team secure, which includes ‘juicers,’ who collect the scooters and bikes to charge them.

Lime reported they are pausing support in numerous countries all-around the world to avoid the spread of COVID-19 which include Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

Lime generally sends about 500 to 1,000 scooters to Spokane.

Presently, there is no envisioned date for Lime to return.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Materials May perhaps NOT BE Printed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.