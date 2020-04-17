Limited reopen in Coronavirus pandemic on Jacksonville, Florida beach

As long as social distance is maintained, some Florida beaches reopened on Friday night after Governor Rondesanitz gave a green light. Duval’s North Florida county beaches including Jacksonville and St. John’s county beaches opened at 5 pm. Friday, CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX report.

The Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach beaches are open from 6am to 11am and 5pm. Until 8 pm

Many people are angry to get back to the beach for exercise. Remember your social distance. #FirstAlertWX @actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/SDYucKGLDs

— Garrett Bedenbaugh [@wxgarrett] April 17, 2020

Allowed under guidelines

Walking and running

bicycle

fishing

Dog walks allowed at all times when the beach is open

swimming

surfing

Participation in recreational activities in accordance with social guidelines

Prohibited under the guidelines are:

Sunbathing

Towels and blankets

Chair

cooler

grill

Stroll the beach without moving

Gather in groups of more than 10 people

“This can be the beginning of a way back to normal life,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “Respect and follow these restrictions. Follow the guidelines for your safety and the safety of your neighbors.”

At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said Friday that he hoped people would move out and keep a distance from each other as part of an effort to slowly restart the state.

“Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was criticized in March as the coronavirus expanded due to its refusal to close spring breaks and beaches. Photos and videos have been posted to social media showing people flocking to Florida beaches and ignoring social distance guidelines. Some counties closed the beaches before others were finally closed by state order. State-wide home orders take effect on April 3rd and continue until April 30th.

As of Friday, more than 24,000 coronaviruses were diagnosed in Florida and more than 700 people died as of Friday, according to the Department of Health.

. [TagsToTranslate] jacksonville