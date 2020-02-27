limitless-refills?-panera-bread-now-featuring-‘subscription’-coffee-company

You may perhaps get your Tv set, flicks, and songs via subscription products and services. So, what about coffee?

Panera Bread is now presenting a coffee membership. For $eight.99 a month, you can get unlimited espresso at Panera Bread locations.

You can redeem your subscription when up to each two hrs with unlimited refills whilst you might be in the cafe.

You subscribe on the web by way of Panera’s website, in the subscriptions part of the Panera Bread application, or at a kiosk where by out there at Panera destinations.

Panera Bread has been testing out the membership company in many markets about the earlier few months, but is now rolling it out nationwide.