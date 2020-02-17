[limp-bizkit-guitarist-wes-borland-has-been-playing-gigs-with-a-broken-hand]

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has unveiled he’s been playing concerts with a damaged hand.

Examine a lot more: Prior to ‘Ace Of Spades’, A Range Of Go over Music Limp Bizkit Created Seem Far more Limp Bizkit-y

The axeman posted a photograph on his Instagram web page exhibiting two of his fingers taped up and wrote a information confirming that he accomplished his 1st display in Krasnodar, Russia last evening (February 16) soon after not too long ago breaking his hand.

“Nailed my initial clearly show actively playing with a recovering broken hand,” Borland wrote. “I can’t convey the quantity of anxiousness I was getting top up to this but three fingers [were] more than enough to get the occupation completed and Krasnodar was amazing.”

He ongoing, “Thanks to all my brothers in @limpbizkit for believing in me and my remarkable guidance program which includes @aliejoboxblock and new costuming by my pals @thewisehatter and @adelemildred for bringing it all alongside one another. Large adore for Russia. Massive appreciate for Krasnodar.”

The band even now have three more dates left in Russia and will head to the US later this yr to co-headline the Inkcarceration Festival and carry out at this summer’s Rock Fest, Rebel Rock Festival and the Rock United states festival.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers a short while ago exposed that he quickly departed the team due to contracting liver sickness as a consequence of “excessive drinking”.

The musician parted strategies with the nu-steel outfit back again in 2015 in advance of returning to his purpose in 2018.

“I acquired liver disease from abnormal ingesting,” he wrote, introducing that he was to begin with identified with the affliction in 2011.

“I did not definitely get what was taking place again then. I stopped consuming and battled the liver sickness for a little bit.”

Rivers toured with Limp Bizkit through very last summer time, with the band using on a amount of European festival dates in 2019.