Lin Dong Fang is well-known with Taipei citizens for their ‘niúròu miàn’ or beef noodles. – Photographs by CK Lim

TAIPEI, Feb 29 — When you’re sick, there is very little quite like chicken soup to nourish and heal you.

In Taiwan, they do things differently. Chicken soup is great and all but it’s beef soup that they want. Specially, beef noodle soup or niúròu miàn.

Niúròu miàn interprets pretty much as “beef noodles” due to the fact not often do you see the dry sauce edition it is all about the the soup if request a accurate blue Taiwanese.

And so we do. (Always ask a local wherever to take in anywhere you go.)

Our Taipei pals suggest Lin Dong Fang in the city’s bustling Zhongshan District. Opened considering that 1976, this lǎo zìhao (“old brand” in Mandarin) was previously a little gap-in-the-wall further more alongside the exact street.

There is a line when we get there at its present-day shop. Our Taiwanese mates have assured us this is okay if the meals is value it, there is normally a queue. In Taipei, do as the locals do. We join the line.

Turns out everyone is just a small early. The moment the shop opens a several minutes later, we are all seated quickly by the servers.

Upstairs the place opens up. Rows of wooden tables glistening with a finishing glaze, the less complicated to wipe down for the future group of clients.

The signature ‘là niú yóu’ or “spicy beef butter” (still left) ‘huā gān’ or wheat gluten (appropriate)

On our way up the stairs, we simply cannot enable but be drawn by the delectable aromas wafting from the kitchen.

Peering inside, we could just make out large pots rumbling away with all fashion of beefy goodness — meat, bones, tendons and much more.

The hours-long braise confers significantly of the savoury sweetness to the meat, and not one fall is squandered as the beefy braising liquid is then strained to be made use of as a foundation for Lin Dong Fang’s inimitable beef broth.

It is intended to be unmistakable but extra on that later.

Upstairs the walls are nearly bare but for a concrete wash and frames of Chinese calligraphy. The menu is equally sparse we settle for the need to-get merchandise: the bàn jīn bàn ròu niúròu miàn (half tendon, half beef noodles) and the huā gān (wheat gluten).

We hear the typical refrain of “Nǎ yǒu?” bandied about usually at neighbouring tables.

It is the Taiwanese take on our Manglish “Where acquired?” You can near your eyes and still know where you are it’s so effortless and comforting.

Despite its vivid purple colour, this chilli sauce is much more salty than spicy.

This means whilst the support can be rigid and mechanical at this lǎo diàn (“old shop”), the way it is with some prolonged-time institutions, it is unfailingly well mannered and hardly ever brusque.

We observe ceramic tubs on each table, sadly resembling incense pots with the metallic spoons rammed straight into it like joss sticks. Alternatively inauspicious.

Turns out these pots have pure manna — Lin Dong Fang’s signature là niú yóu, which translates loosely as “spicy beef butter.”

The selfmade paste is built from a combine of dried chillies and beef fat. We just can’t wait to insert it to our beef noodles.

Then our buy of huā gān arrives. The wheat gluten is braised in beef stock and consequently has absorbed all of its meaty flavours.

This is what appetisers should to do — whet your hunger with no distracting from the star attraction.

There are other sides — dried tofu, mustard greens, pickled cucumbers — but these felt pointless, practically like gilding the lily. Too considerably in advance of the most important act would damage it, we determine.

Soon thereafter, piping sizzling bowls of niúròu miàn land on our table. We commence by diligently ladling up the important soup, a heady combination of the aforementioned dark braising liquid and beef broth designed from beef bones, beef excess fat and medicinal herbs that have been simmered for more than 20 hours.

Whilst most Taiwanese beef noodles present a soup that is both hóngshāo (spicy, crimson broth) or qīng (obvious broth), Lin Dong Fang’s model straddles the middle ground.

The ‘bàn jīn bàn ròu niúròu miàn’ (50 % tendon, 50 percent beef noodles)

However darkish in color, the soup turns out to be light-bodied regardless of its advanced, umami-loaded flavour. It’s a thing you can sip quickly, pleasurably so.

The noodles are thick, spherical and incredibly “QQ”, the Taiwanese time period for a texture that’s al dente, chewy and bouncy.

Tender without having getting soggy, each individual strand is a vehicle for the loaded broth devoid of remaining overcome by it.

Of program, the highlight of the bowl for numerous would be the meat. What we get are big discs of beef flank, marbled with creamy fats.

Due to the fact we opted for the fifty percent beef, 50 % tendon option, we also get a generous amount of money of soften-in-your-mouth tendons, gelatinous and oh so comfortable.

Even though you can get all meat or all tendon or even beef tripe, the bàn jīn bàn ròu is the way to go, we reckon. Alternating involving bites of flank and tendon, we get the ideal of equally beefy worlds.

Incorporate a couple spoonfuls of the unctuous là niú yóu paste into your broth to insert a fiery, smoky accent. It’s addictive. (For those who have to have to amp up the salt quotient, the savoury purple chilli sauce is also obtainable.)

When we very first purchased, we were being a little bit dismayed at the bare bones menu. Not a lot of options, we thought. Now, immediately after slurping down the final of our noodles and the hearty, beefy broth, we realise the truth of the matter.

The décor is minimalist with a couple frames of Chinese calligraphy.

A dish that is full needs small other accompaniments. It doesn’t have to be best (what dish is, definitely?) but it is very clear about its id and what it desires to realize.

This bowl of Taiwanese goodness — mild, tender, flavourful, elaborate — is about filling our bellies, delighting our palates and igniting a life time of nostalgic cravings. That is, until we can return all over again for an additional bowl.

Lin Dong Fang Beef Noodles 林東芳牛肉麵

No. 322, Part 2, Bade Highway, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan

Open Mon–Sat 11am-3am, Sun closed

Tel: +886 two 2752 2556