Lincoln Charter School celebrates 10 years of school choice

YORK, PA. – Schools from all over the world celebrate the National School Choice Week, which officially opened on Monday.

In York, Lincoln Charter School hosts a student and community gathering on Tuesday to celebrate 10 years of school choice. Choosing school helps every family decide what type of education is best for their children. This can include: public charter schools, traditional public schools, private schools, online classes, homeschooling and public magnet schools.

Lincoln Charter students entered the school gym and cheered and looked forward to their Lincoln Charter Roars for School Choice rally!

The director and CEO of Lincoln Charter School, Dr. Leonard Hart says that they are a school of choice, which means that when the children are asked to go to Lincoln, they choose to go there.

“Parents and guardians will learn about the various programs we have, such as project-based learning, STEM education, technology education, and the various things we have here at Lincoln Charter School that help students get outside the box think and figure out what is doing them best. ” says Hart.

The National School Choice Week takes place in January each year and gives schools the opportunity to invite families and show them what education they can offer.