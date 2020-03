lincoln-marathon-complete-line-moving-from-memorial-stadium-as-turf-is-replaced

...Small CRAFT ADVISORY IN Effect FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT Expected. Where by...THE Prolonged ISLAND Seem, NEW YORK HARBOR, PECONIC AND GARDINERS BAYS, AND SOUTH SHORE BAYS FROM JONES INLET By means of SHINNECOCK BAY. WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY. IMPACTS...Circumstances WILL BE Harmful TO Small CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS Steps... INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, Specifically Those Functioning Lesser VESSELS, Need to Avoid NAVIGATING IN Harmful Situations. &&