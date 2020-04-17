Lincoln Parish flight nurse receives distinguished countrywide award

Tonya Barnard, Air Drive Flight Nurse

Flight nurses, recognised for their talent and bravery, are very trained Registered Nurses who provide unexpected emergency clinical treatment to individuals ahead of and throughout transport to healthcare facility amenities.

And a single of Louisiana’s very own flight nurses has been identified for her superb function.

On Friday morning, the Board of Certification for Crisis Nursing (BCEN) introduced that Pafford Air Just one flight nurse Tonya Barnard is the receiver of the 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award.

This yearly countrywide award is provided to one particular top transport nurse who exemplifies and advocates for qualified nursing excellence.

Barnard, primarily based in Ruston, exemplifies this by her swift still efficient perform with sufferers beneath the most excessive situations.

She stands out, not only for her get the job done ethic, but for the help she presents to colleagues and individuals.

Pafford Air One Senior Vice President/Main Operating Officer Keith Carter mentioned, “Tonya worked really tricky to turn into a flight nurse and given that then she has not stopped. She has continued with an exemplary work ethic and is very well admired and cherished by her coworkers. I am so very pleased of her and thankful to have her as a chief for Pafford Air Just one.”

Considering that getting an RN in 2010, Barnard has earned six nursing specialty certifications, like all five nationwide unexpected emergency nursing credentials provided by BCEN. She has been a CFRN and a flight nurse due to the fact 2014.