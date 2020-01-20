Lincoln Park high school basketball: The Lions survive Joliet West over time

Joliet West managed to tie the game to the buzzer in a three-pointer by senior Tre’Vonta Hall. The ball was still hovering in the air as the buzzer went off over time and it seemed that Jamere Hill’s three-pointer was about to win the Tigers.

“I was scared,” said Lincoln Park Center Romelle Howard. “I didn’t want to go to another overtime.”

“I thought he hit it and it was my turn to feel defeat,” said Lions guard Ismail Habib. “Thank goodness he missed.”

Nr. 10 Lincoln Park escaped with a 56-55 win over No. 13 Joliet West in the Illinois Spot-Lite Martin Luther King Jr. Classic in Hyde Park.

Howard, a 6-8 senior, finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“I knew they would put a lot of pressure on Julio (Montes) and (Habib), so that freed me,” Howard said. “I just fell down. They were all 6-3 and less, so I had the advantage. I don’t mind carrying the load. It doesn’t always have to be (Habib). Julio and I can take on that role. “

Habib scored 15, but that is well below the 30 points of a match he has averaged since coach Pat Gordon of Lincoln Park.

“That was just (Hill) taking the challenge to know that Habib had more (stock market) offers than he did,” said Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger. “And Jamere records that personally. He wanted to be in charge of monitoring the entire game. That is why he is an incredible player. “

Hill took over the game in the fourth quarter and scored 13 of his game-high 22 to help the Tigers (17-3) overcome a ten-point deficit. The senior, who also took 10 rebounds, joined Toledo last week.

“This is my first time that I get a lot of attention,” said Habib. “The whole team talked to me and I just laughed and agreed. This is the first time I’ve been beaten up like that, but I get used to it. That’s what top players do, they fight through it. “

Lincoln Park (16-3) has won all four games with assistant coach Donovan Robinson.

“It looks like we’re only winning in the renewal,” Robinson said. “But we pull them out. We knew they would be aggressive. I didn’t think (first-year student Joliet West-guard Jeremy Fears Jr.) could handle the pressure, but he did pretty well for them. “

There is no word yet when or whether Gordon will return as head coach. He was suspended due to problems during the trip from Lincoln Park to Detroit during the holidays.

“We’re doing well,” said Howard. “The situation brought us closer together than ever. We win games, so you can’t really complain. ”

Trent Howland and Hall each scored eight for the Tigers and Dakhari Jaudon added six points and seven rebounds.

“This team showed its resilience,” said Kreiger. “The moment you are down with two possessions with less than 15 seconds left and you did not give up and fight back and force it to work overtime. We focused on making basketball games and we missed three of a huge win. “