Lincoln Park High School: parents want a meeting with mayor, CPS chief

As tensions and frustrations increase at Lincoln Park High School, among other things due to the resignation of two popular administrators there, parents said on Friday that they met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and headmaster Dr. Janice Jackson want.

“The local school council believes that we should do this in a way with CPS, rather than in an antagonistic way,” said Marybeth Jones, a parent representative on the school council, in conversation with reporters.

Jones and others on the board say they are frustrated about the lack of information they have received about the abrupt shooting last week from the popular interim director and assistant director of the school – among other things. And they reiterated their support Friday for those managers, interim director John Thuet and assistant director Michelle Brumfield.

“We have 100% confidence in what we know today that (they) … are the right people for our school,” said Eli Grant, another member of LSC.

To date, CPS officials have released broad and vague allegations of misconduct at the school, but they have not said exactly what led to Thuet and Brumfield being driven out.

“We don’t say,” CPS, you have to tell us the names of the people involved and what those things were, “Grant said.” But we have to understand … what were the investigations? What was the evidence gathered? “

On Thursday, students took part in a sit-in and there were reports of various quarrels at the school.