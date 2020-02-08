Lincoln-Subury falls Tewksbury

MARLBORO – Lincoln-Sudbury won the Merrimack Valley Conference / Dual County League Division 2 title on Saturday and defeated division rival Tewksbury, 5-1, at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro.

LS opened the score 4:15 in the game while he was short-handed when junior Jacob Noyes stepped behind the defense and descended the right-hand planks before taking the short side corner just below the bar.

“That was a goal in the big league, he found a small seam to break through and went on the short side,” said LS head coach Matt Carlin. “That really set our energy in motion.”

The Warriors would make it 2-0 when senior Angelo Venuto forced a turn at the blue line from Tewksbury, walked to the left hash and fired a shot with the far side high against the grain with 1:21 left in the frame.

“My whole line helped achieve that goal,” Venuto said. “We have good pressure on them. I have that bag in it, I went down and shot it glove high.”

A penalty-laden start to the second led to a five-on-three lead for Lincoln-Sudbury.

The Warriors (13-3-1) were to capitalize 5:31 in the period, while Colby Jones trickled a pass low for fellow senior Tim Duffy, who cut right through the top of the fold and Tewksbury goalkeeper Ben O ‘ Keefe caught (18 rescues)) going the wrong way and putting a backhander in the open net to make it 3-0.

LS would play a defensively correct third period and dominate most of the game before Johnny Oblak got an empty netter to make it 4-0 with 1:59 left.

A late Tewksbury power-play goal on a diversion from Asa DeRoche brought it to 4-1, but Venuto would place his second in the empty net with another 29 seconds to go.

The Warriors killed five of the six penalties on the day until the late Redmen breakthrough, thanks to some great play-seniors from goalkeeper Jack Hankey, who saved 15 times in the win.

“I think the penalty kill was led by our goalkeeper,” Carlin said. “If he looks at the puck, he has been incredible all year round.”

It was a bit of a revenge game for the Warriors, who returned to Tewksbury 4-2 on January 8; the Redmen started an unbeaten series of nine games that day and went 7-0-2 until yesterday’s loss.

“It’s a big win, we feel like we’ve had a lot of tough games,” said Carlin. “As a coach you really don’t have to say much when Tewksbury comes to town, the boys will always do this.”