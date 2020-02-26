lincoln-sudbury-retains-off-upset-minded-danvers-boys-hockey

WATERTOWN — A sensational overall performance in net from No. 15 Danvers’ Adam Bridgeo just about sent second-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury residence early from the Div. 2 North event Tuesday night at John A. Ryan Arena, but it was not sufficient in the stop to pull off an upset.

Driving dependable force in the attack for a 30-shot edge, the Warriors (17-three-2) delivered a good deal of fireplace power to finally separate from the Falcons (nine-10-two) for a 5-three gain in the tourney’s first spherical. Tim Duffy led the way with a pair of plans inspite of Bridgeo’s 37 will save, while aims from Brendan Quinn and Jacob Noyes in the 3rd time period proved the distinction to assist L-S protected the get.

“We knew it was heading to be a tough activity, and give a whole lot of credit score to (Bridgeo),” explained Warriors head mentor Matt Carlin. “As a lot as we regard them as a workforce, and as well as they played and as very well as they were being coaches, I will say that I do not think there was at any time a instant wherever we did not consider we could finish some of our odds. … We actually felt through the total video game that (the possibilities) would begin to fall.”

As the Warriors racked up shots for an eventual 42-12 shot disparity, Danvers executed its open lanes early to set L-S on its heels. Cal Mansfield buried his two aims for a two-1 guide in the second period of time on the team’s fifth shot-on-goal.

But for as fantastic as Bridgeo carried out, the Warriors’ various scoring options all through the evening inevitably caught up to him. Duffy scores his second objective to knot the rating at two midway via the 2nd frame, only for Frankie DeTraglia to set the crew up 3-two just 10 seconds later off a a single-timer from Jayden Cormier.

The Falcons tied it back up at three-3 not way too prolonged after in a breakaway from Brett Baldassare, but momentum took a very clear swing in favor of L-S heading into the 3rd.

Again-and-forth participate in dominated a lot of the ultimate time period, but Quinn and Noyes’ objectives concluded off a 4-one scoring operate around the ultimate 23 minutes of the match to progress L-S.

“On the bench, we had been a little tranquil,” Duffy stated. “Right as we scored that 3rd intention, we bought up instantly and felt a tiny extra press from the men. (Danvers) acquired the next 1 and we could sort of see the momentum go down a small bit, but then we came back again (in the third) and completed it off.”