Linda Fairstein Says’ Ava DuVernay Feels’ When They See Us’

Linda Fairstein, the woman who helped bring down the now-defunct Central Park 5, sued Netflix and the director Ava DuVernay in his description of “When They See Us.”

Fairstein filed a federal suit Wednesday, saying he fired a warning to DuVernay before releasing his film. Fairstein said he was worried about being presented in a false and shameful way. He said it fell on deaf ears because Ava’s only response was Linda who had no right to object before the film was seen.

Once it comes out in June 2019, Fairstein said every episode in which he appeared described him as a “racist, unethical villain determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost.”

In the suit, TMZ captures, Fairstein objects in almost every aspect of the case … as the film shows. He denies taking any minor action: unlawfully interrogating unaccompanied minors, calling for a roundup of “black kids” thieves, manipulating the timeline to show jogger rapes in Central Park 5, targeting people of color as animals, directing NYPD detectives to force confessions, and suppressing DNA evidence.

If you’ve seen the critically acclaimed film, you know that’s the whole plot. So, Fairstein admits that it is MUCH more false, as far as his role in the case is concerned.

Fairstein says after the release of “When They See Us” that he released his career as a famous crime novelist. His publisher and agents humbled him, lost his speech, and were forced to resign from the boards of many non-profit organizations.

Fairstein has been sued by Netflix, DuVernay and his fellow writers Attica Locke for slander. He wanted a public apology, removed the scenes he called false, and added a discovery that made the movie a drama and NOT a true story. He also wants to do harm.