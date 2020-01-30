Linda Hamilton on Terminator: “I would really like to finish”

Terminator: Dark Fate last year: Linda Hamilton returned as Sarah Connor with Arnold Schwarzenegger and repeated his role as T-800 terminator, which made Hamilton return to the role for the first time in almost thirty years. Despite the positive response from audiences and critics, the film was ineffective at the box office, and this prompted Hamilton to cope with the series.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 70% and 82% from critics and audiences, but there was disagreement about the opening scene in which T-800 Terminator (Schwarzenegger) shot John Connor (Edward Furlong) after the events of Terminator 2: Youngest Day court. Feminist agenda, blah-blah, you know how to do it. The result was that the film grossed $ 261 million on a production budget of $ 185 to $ 196 million. Studio losses are estimated at $ 130 million. When Hamilton spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about it, he wished that a smaller version of the film could be made.

“I would be very happy to get a smaller version that doesn’t have so many millions at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable, ”Hamilton tells the Hollywood reporter. “I can’t tell you how many lay people just go there.” Well, people don’t go to the cinema anymore. “It should definitely not be such a risky financial undertaking, but I would be very happy if I never returned. So, no, I’m not hopeful because I would really love to be done.”

I honestly agree. Given that the original Terminator film cost $ 6.4 million, it has been a problem for most sequels to spend so much money from the start to create a great spectacle rather than focusing on really tight scenes and focus atmosphere. Even something like Halloween (2018) ended up costing $ 10 million. For what? I have no idea.

Still, Hamilton stands by the decisions the film made regarding the story, including killing John. Remember, this story is a direct sequel to Terminator and T2, so there are no other sequels in this story that focus on him anymore.

“I don’t think Sarah and John would even be there if they were still good and strong. I thought it would be a great starting point for my character,” Hamilton told THR. “For a new fuel and fire for Sarah Creating Connor, I thought this was a very good background for the story. I’m not one who sticks to previous ideas. I just find it much more interesting to start from a new place. “

Being able to focus the story on Sarah and feel her deep pain enabled Hamilton to go to dark places as an actress.

“(…) When I took my first meeting with Skydance, I said to them:” Do you know Mo’Nique in Precious and this scene at the end where her anger is expressed in her amazing Oscar-worthy performance? I want to have that somewhere in this script. “I wanted this level of bitter truth and anger to come out. I wanted a unique moment. So that’s what we wanted. “

Honestly, Linda Hamilton has earned more than any other franchise right now, so I just hope that it thrives. You and your weapons (and by arms I mean your arms) deserve a break.

