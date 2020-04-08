Linda Trip, who secretly recorded a conversation with White House intern Monica Ruinski, died at the age of 70 on Wednesday, following President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

Her death was confirmed by lawyer Joseph Martha. He provided no further details.

“As families, we are deeply saddened by the loss of beloved mothers / sisters / grandmothers / daughters and many best friends,” said Trip’s son Ryan in a statement. “She lived according to a code of ethics and a moral compass. Doing the right thing was more important to her than being in an easier and more popular way.”

In August 1994, Trip became a public relations specialist at the Pentagon, and Lewinski worked as an intern at the White House. The two are reportedly becoming friends.

Trip made a secret tape of her conversation with Lewinski and told her she had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned a nearly 20-hour tape to independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr, who is investigating the president, and prompted an investigation that led to impeachment.

“While she was” under pressure “to lie under oath, she made a difficult decision to uphold those ethics by undertaking the incumbent President,” Ryan said in a statement. “While half of the country attacks her and claims it’s all for the book deal, I believe she probably didn’t get the chance to get involved in that scandal and write a book ] She is a brave whistleblower and was loaded before the #metoo movement became popular. ”

Following news of a dying trip on Wednesday, Lewinski tweeted that she hoped to recover “regardless of the past.”

This file photo of July 29, 1998 shows Linda Tripp.

KHUE BUI / AP

